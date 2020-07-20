Police remind public not to give money to panhandlers while in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more people panhandling lately. Sioux Falls police say it’s legal for people to ask for money as long as they stay on sidewalks. But if you make a donation on a busy street and it affects other drivers, both you and the panhandler can get in trouble.

“So we don’t want to see people that are giving stuff to panhandlers in traffic, if you want to give to them, certainly you can pull over and walk up to give them something.” SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Police can ticket both parties for holding up traffic. Clemens notes that there are alternative ways to donate so that you know the money will help those in need like giving to a Shelter or the Banquet.