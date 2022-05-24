SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have released surveillance photos of the man who fired at a bouncer on social media.

Courtesy Sioux Falls Police

Courtesy Sioux Falls Police

Courtesy Sioux Falls Police

Authorities say the shooting happened in the northwest part of the city near the intersection of West Madison Street and Garfield Avenue.

The altercation began when bar security kicked the suspect out of the bar. The suspect then went into a car and grabbed a gun and fired at bar security. When the suspect tried to drive away, he hit a parked car and tried to shoot at bar security again. The bouncer then pulled out his own gun and shot back.

The suspect then ran from the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

No one was hurt during the altercation.

If you have information on the incident, you’re asked to call Sioux Falls Police.