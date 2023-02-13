SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in northwest Sioux Falls.

Police say around 10 Saturday morning a pickup was traveling west on Madison Street when it left the road and drove into the quarry.

“We’re still working on trying to figure out exactly what happened. There were some witnesses so we don’t have any indication that speed was a factor in this but outside of that, investigators are looking and see if they can’t determine a reason if they are able to,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.