Police release more details from assault Monday in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are behind bars in connection with an aggravated assault in the central part of the city.

Monday afternoon, officers were called to the 200 block of north French Avenue. The victim told police 26-year-old Nathan Joel Butler was banging on his door. When the victim opened the door, authorities say the two got into a fight.

According to police, Butler told another man, 47-year-old Zachariah Almond, to grab a gun and shoot the victim. When officers arrived, Almond was reportedly trying to drive away and Butler was on the ground bleeding.

“He started kicking the door, trying to close it, the officers were trying to get in and during the confusion, he ended up, I think, kicking one of the officers and that officer fell to the ground and there was a struggle with him and during that struggle, he ended up grabbing hold of the officer’s gun,” SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says the officer was able to keep the gun in his holster.

Butler was arrested on several charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Almond was arrested for aggravated assault.