SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fight outside a Sioux Falls bar is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say 43-year-old Shane Birger was hospitalized following an incident at the Gateway Lounge. According to his obituary, Birger died in the hospital on November 10.

Initially, investigators weren’t sure if he had fallen or died as a result of a fight.

Police say his autopsy is now complete and the coroner determined he died of homicide and it was the result of a fight.

Police have interviewed several people in connection with the case. But at this point, there have been no arrests.