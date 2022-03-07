SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight we are learning more details about the 9 people hurt when a vehicle crashed into a Starbucks in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police say 7 people inside the building were hurt. One victim was a 17-year-old girl, the other 6 were adults ranging in age from 18 to 51.

Three were taken to the hospital by ambulance… the others went to the hospital on their own.

“All the injuries were non-life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle and the passenger of the vehicle were both taken to the hospital as well,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the 65-year-old driver had a medical event leading up to the crash. No charges have been filed.

Starbucks released a statement today saying quote, “We are grateful for the quick action of first responders.”

A spokesperson also says the store will be temporarily closed until repairs are completed.