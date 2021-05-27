Police pursuit starts in Parker, ends in Sioux Falls with arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are waiting to learn more about a pursuit that ended in Sioux Falls.

A KELOLAND News crew was on scene when the pursuit ended.

According to Turner County authorities, the incident started at the Get-N-Go in Parker with an assault and attempted abduction. As Turner County Deputies arrived on scene and approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.

During the pursuit, Lincoln County Deputies used spike strips three times, popping three of the vehicle’s tires. A fourth set of spike strips were used by the South Dakota Highway Patrol to stop the vehicle at 26th Street and Western Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The suspect was arrested after trying to run on foot.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest details.