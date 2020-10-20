Police pursuit in Brandon Tuesday morning

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities closed an intersection in Brandon as part of a pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Aspen Boulevard was closed at the intersection with Chestnut Boulevard following a police pursuit. We were able to capture video of the scene. Our news crew could hear police talking with someone in the car, telling them to come out. In the video you can see the person in the car moving around.

Brandon Police, Sioux Falls Police and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene. We have reached out for more information and are waiting to hear back.