UPDATE: Woman arrested after attempting to hit police officer with car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say they have arrested a 37-year-old Sioux Falls woman after she tried to hit an officer with her car.

According to police, employees at a storage facility contacted law enforcement after they believed they witnessed a drug deal near the 500 block of East 41st Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dealing drugs. Police say the suspect began fighting the officers and sped away in his truck.

A second suspect, a woman in a white Ford Focus, was also believed to be involved in the drug activity. Officers say when they approached her, she attempted to hit one of them with her car. According to authorities, police began pursuing the vehicle through east-central Sioux Falls.

The pursuit ended in downtown Sioux Falls when the woman crashed into a parking meter at 11th Street and Dakota Avenue. Police say the woman tried to run from the scene but was arrested shortly after.





Tabetha Sue Morris, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, hit and run, possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana.

Police say they are still looking for the man.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest details.