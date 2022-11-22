SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say.

Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators believe she was walking outside of a crosswalk.

Authorities say the driver, a 53-year-old woman from Larchwood, Iowa, did not see the pedestrian.

A reconstruction crew is still working to piece together what happened.