SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities remain at the car wash near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police have confirmed to KELOLAND News the incident was an officer-involved shooting.

Lt. Aaron Nyberg told KELOLAND’s Dan Santella the shooting happened in the car wash near the intersection. He said there weren’t any serious injuries.

Nyberg did not comment when asked if the officer fired a weapon or was fired at.

Police said there was no threat to the public at this time and more information would be provided in future briefings.

2:53 p.m.

Law enforcement are working at an apparent crime scene near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella reports there is crime tape up around a car wash near the intersection, which seems to be where officers are focused.

Traffic is blocked from turning south onto Cleveland Avenue from 6th Street.

This is a developing story; look for updates here and on KELOLAND News as new information is confirmed.