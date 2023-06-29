SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police will take on Sioux Fall Fire Rescue in a penalty kick shootout during halftime of Friday’s community soccer match.

While warming up, Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum gave Leo the Therapy Dog a shot at goalkeeper. Police say they have been getting some tips from some Sioux Falls City FC players.

The match is at 6:05 tomorrow night at Bob Young Field. Player jerseys will also be auctioned off with the proceeds going to Call to Freedom. And after helping Chief Thum train, Leo will also be at the event.