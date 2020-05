SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures rise in Sioux Falls, so does the number of drivers racing on city streets. Police responded with saturation patrols on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All together, officers wrote out 271 tickets; a majority of them were for speeding (162). There were also DUI arrests (2) and tickets for racing, reckless and exhibition driving.

Police plan to continue to crack down on speeding all summer long.