Police: One victim dead, three people of interest sought from North Cliff Ave. shooting

UPDATED 4:20 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls Police say warrants have been issued for three people in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Authorities say material witness warrants are out for Ramon Smith, Martece Saddler and Christina Haney.

Police are also still looking for a black Buick Park Avenue with South Dakota license plate 1AP416 and a white Mercedes GL with dealer plates. Officers have found the Ford F-150 Supercab they were searching for.

Homicide update: Material Witness warrants were issued for Ramon Smith, Martece Saddler, & Christina Haney. The truck was found, we are still looking for the black Buick Park Avenue 1AP416 and the white Mercedes GL w/ dealer plates. Any info, call police or Crime Stoppers. /713 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) June 10, 2019

UPDATED 1:40 p.m.

In addition to the persons of interest, police are looking for three vehicles in relation to the shooting.

Those are a 2000 Blue Ford F-150 Supercab, SD License 1T5565, a 2000 Black Buick Park Avenue, 4 door, SD License 1AP416 and a 2007 White Mercedes GL driven by Christina Haney with dealer plates in the window. Police released a photo of the Mercedes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

10:54 a.m.

There are new details about a shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

The investigation is now a homicide. Captain Blaine Larson with the Sioux Falls Police Department announced one of three people shot on Saturday died Monday morning.

Police say on Saturday afternoon, a group of men went to an apartment complex in the 100 block of North Cliff Avenue, intending to fight with someone.

At one point, one of the men went into the apartment complex and then came out a short time later. Soon after that, 34-year-old Ramon Smith came out of the complex with a gun and started shooting.

He hit three of the men before getting in a car with a woman and she drove off. Two of the men who were hit got to the hospital before police got there.

The third was still there when police arrived, so paramedics took him to the hospital. Of the three men hit, one was hit in the head and the other two were hit in the torso. The man hit in the head is still in the hospital but is stable.

One of the men hit in the torso was released and the other is 42-year-old Larry Carr Jr., who died Monday morning.

Now police are looking for three people, including the man who fired the gun. In addition to looking for Smith, police are also looking for his sister -- 30-year-old Martece Saddler. Authorities are also searching for 22-year-old Christina Haney.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage on this story throughout the day online and on-air.

