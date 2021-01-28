Police once again reminding you to lock your car doors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another day, and another report of people getting into unlocked cars.

Sioux Falls police say one of the latest incidents happened at a convenience store.

Authorities say a woman left her car running and unlocked for only a few moments.

“When she came out, there was a guy sitting in her car, rifling through it. She kinds asked him what he was doing and he took off running, said he thought it was a friend’s car and left,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police are once again reminding everyone to lock your cars and remove any valuables.

