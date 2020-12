SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a sad day for the Sioux Falls Police Department after one of its retired K9s has died.

The attached video shows a lineup of officers as they said goodbye to K9 Rio during a short service. The scene was captured outside of Dale Animal Hospital in Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.

Rio served the city for seven years before retiring in 2019.

A Facebook post from the police department says his handler and family were with Rio when he died.