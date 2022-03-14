SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls Police officer was hurt after being attacked while responding to a report of a man sleeping outside an apartment building. It happened Sunday afternoon.

Police say the 34-year-old man attacked the responding officer by grabbing her hair and gun belt.

“At one point in time, he ended up putting his arm kind of in a chokehold around the officer’s neck so she did have some minor injuries to her neck but otherwise nothing serious,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Other officers arrived a short time later and got the man under control. Ryan Bowker was arrested for resisting arrest, obstruction and aggravated assault.

He also faces drug charges after police found meth and a syringe on him.