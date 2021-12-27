Police not yet ready to release name of male found in burned car; Citizen uses taser in shoplifting incident, officer says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Travis Olsen said this morning that the department was not yet ready to release the name of the male body found in a burned vehicle at 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 23 on the 100 block of Indiana Avenue.

Olsen said during the Dec. 26 police briefing said the incident is not necessarily suspicious at this time.

Firefighters found a body in the vehicle after they extinguished the vehicle fire.

Police are also investigating a report of shots fired on at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 24 near 13th Street and Kiwanis Avenue, Olsen said.

Officers found shell casings, Olsen said.

A 19-year-old man, Jarren Banta, was arrested for aggravated assault for severely assaulting an apparent friend in an argument, Olsen said.

Olsen said it appeared the two were staying at a motel.

The adult victim went to a nearby restaurant where police found him, Olsen said. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

A shoplifting incident prompted an employee or bystander to use a taser to subdue the shoplifter at 3:31 p.m. on Dec. 22 in a convenience store near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue, Olsen said.

Nathan Wittrock, 38, was arrested for shoplifting and two counts of simple assault, Olsen said.

Wittrock was assaulting two store employees and an employee or a bystander used a taser on him before officers arrived, Olsen said.

Wittrock was arrested after officers arrived.

Amos Holt, 26, of Sioux Falls, was arrested in a disorderly incident at 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 22, Olsen said.

Holt was “extremely disorderly, at a residence which also involved a second residence. Holt was also arrested for aggravated assault, Olsen said.