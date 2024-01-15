SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St Francis House stocked up shelters around Sioux Falls before the cold snap hit, making sure they had enough cold weather gear to hand out to those in need.

“The staff sees someone out there that doesn’t have the proper warm attire then they can be able to hand these coats out to people,” said Julie Becker, the Executive Director of the St. Francis House.

This load of coats, hats and gloves collected for Keep KELOLAND Warm, is headed for Safe Home.

Todd is staying at the St. Francis house while he works to get his own place.

He says the homeless are pretty smart about finding shelter when it gets this cold.

“It’s so cold you can’t be on the streets, and to have St. Francis, and the Bishop and Dudley, and the Mission, and they all give us coats and make sure we are warm and a safe, warm place to be means a lot,” said Todd Hastings.

Police are also patrolling and looking for people in peril. They dropped several people off at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House over the weekend.

At the Sanford Emergency Department, they’ve treated several cases of frostbite but nothing life-threatening. And when it comes to the homeless, hospital emergency rooms are on the front lines.

“We are another catch-all, as all the emergency departments are. Another safety net for people to avoid the cold,” said Dr. Abigail Polzine.

Case managers in the Sanford Emergency Department often help those with nowhere else to go.

“They can help get rides downtown. We can give out bus tickets. Get them in touch with other services that may be more appropriate than the emergency department. Occasionally, it is a warm place to be for a couple of hours.”

Becker says the hospitals and non-profits work together to keep people safe and prevent anyone from losing their life.

“We have a pretty close network with all of the leaders of all of the non-profit agencies and the only one, unfortunately, which happened last week right outside of Bishop Dudley, said Becker. “So the whole goal here is when people come in here, even if they can’t stay, we make sure that they have warm attire and they are getting to the next place they can stay, which when Bishop Dudley is on overflow when, of course, it is the Union Gospel Mission.

St Francis House is in need of snow boots, all sizes for women and larger sizes for men.

They are also looking for snow pants to give out to those who need them.