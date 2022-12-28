SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls.

Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.

Early Saturday morning, an officer noticed smoke behind a house near Heritage Park, just east of downtown. A man’s body was discovered inside after the fire was knocked down.

Benson said police are still working to identify the man but do have some tips to work from.