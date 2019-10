Rapid City police say a firearm was not involved in Saturday’s incident inside the Rushmore Mall.

Officers were called to the mall around 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire.

Police located 48-year-old Kenneth Woods shortly after arriving.

Public information officer Brendyn Medina said Woods was very agitated at first but officers were able to calm him down.

After investigating the situation, authorities say there were no shots fired and no firearms found on the suspect or in his car