Police: No arrests made from Friday’s shooting; investigation continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about a weekend shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Police say it happened outside an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cliff Avenue, which is a few blocks east of falls park. When officers got there they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg. Not too long later, a 19-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

From what police has gathered from witnesses, there was a fight that led up to the shots being fired. But they’re still trying to piece things together.

Police say neither the victims or the witnesses are cooperating with investigators.

Police say there were security cameras at the apartment complex so there’s working to get access to the security footage.

So far, there haven’t been any arrests.

