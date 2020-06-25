Police need your help in missing person case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Sioux Falls police investigate the death of one missing person, they are still looking for another.

48-year-old Nima Sherpa hasn’t been seen since June 13.

Police say they still don’t have any leads in the search and are pleading to the public, if they have any information to come forward.

It’s been nearly two weeks since 48-year-old Nima Sherpa was last seen and tonight police aren’t any closer to finding him than they were back in early June.

“He basically just disappeared,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say Sherpa lived in this eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood near Walmart and would frequently walk back and forth to the store.

Because he didn’t drive a car, investigators say that makes it even tougher without a vehicle description either.

Police say they routinely get reports of missing people, but in most cases they find them.

However, in this disappearance case, right now investigators have no tips or leads to follow up on.

“We obviously ask the public to help us find these people, because the more people looking the better chance there is to finding somebody,” Clemens said.

That’s why they need your help in finding Nima Sherpa.

“There’s enough businesses and houses around there, we’d hope if they saw something or see him they would call, but we just don’t have any information or tips on where he may be,” Clemens said.

Sherpa is described as 5 foot tall and weighs 120 pounds. If you have any information on where he may be you are asked to call Sioux Falls police.

Meanwhile, investigators are waiting on toxicology results for Angela Armstrong, the missing woman who was found dead in a garage earlier this week.

Police say there didn’t appear to be any immediate signs of trauma.

It could take four to six weeks for toxicology results.