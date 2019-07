UPDATED at 9:12: Police say Sophia has been located safely.

Police in Huron are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old girl.

Authorities say Sophia was last seen in the 600 Block of 12th St. SW.

Sophia was last seen on a pink bike, wearing a lavender shirt and purple shorts. Sophia has dark blonde hair in a ponytail, blue eyes and is approximately 3 feet tall.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Huron Police Department at 605-353-8850.