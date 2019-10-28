Police: Murder suspect still wanted, knew victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are still looking for a suspect in connection with Saturday morning’s homicide investigation.

Police have issued a search warrant for Max Bolden, 36, for 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a few cars pulled into the parking lot of Carnegie Town Hall at 10th Street and Main Avenue. Bolden was hanging out in front of Club David and walked across the street to the lot. The victim, Benjamin Donahue III, had parked his car and was walking when Bolden confronted him.

Police say Bolden and Donahue knew each other and had a history of not liking each other.

In the parking lot, words were exchanged and Bolden pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head. Donahue was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police believe there were two gunshots to the victim’s head; an autopsy is being done Monday to confirm the cause of death.

Bolden got into a Ford Explorer and left. There were four or five witnesses in the area during the time of the shooting; police have interviewed most of the witnesses. Police say witnesses helped identify Bolden as the suspect and don’t believe any witnesses were involved in the shooting.

Police don’t believe there is any danger to the public, but Bolden is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are still looking for the Ford Explorer. If you see that vehicle, please contact police. If you know where Bolden is, call CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.