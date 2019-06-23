Police: More than 100 calls for rescue on flooded roads overnight

Heavy rain prompted flash flood warnings in central Iowa Saturday, resulting in water rescues in the metro.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued flash flood warnings for southwestern Polk County and north-central Warren County until 12:45 a.m.

Learn more about roads closed in the metro here.

Des Moines police said there more than 100 calls for cars or people stranded on flooded roadways.

Authorities were dispatched to the 1500 block of East 14th Street in Des Moines on reports of a building collapse.

At 40th Place and Amick Avenue, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire and fallen trees as rain continued to fall.

The National Weather Service encourages everyone to avoid driving through water-covered roads.

MidAmerican Energy reported over 600 power outages in the Des Moines metro. Additional information on ongoing power outages can be found on the MidAmerican Energy website.