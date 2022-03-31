SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An arrest has been made in connection with two armed robberies in Sioux Falls at convenience stores.

Sergeant Paul Creviston with Sioux Falls Police says a man robbed a business Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Creviston says the man entered the business wearing a ski mask and demanded money. The man was able to get away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Sioux Falls Police found the man a couple minutes later. 21-year-old Samuel Roberts of Sioux Falls was placed under arrest.

Creviston says Roberts is also being charged for a robbery that happened in Sioux Falls the previous day. Creviston says Roberts and his vehicle matched the description from an armed robbery that happened on March 29. The firearm used in the robberies has been recovered.

Roberts has been charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree and attempt to commit a felony with a firearm.