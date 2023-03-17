BROOKING, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Brookings.

Police say 51-year-old Sea Atwood inspected the woman’s home for HUD Housing on Tuesday.

After the inspection was done Atwood left and returned a short time later to inspect more things in the house.

Investigators say that’s when Atwood sexually assaulted the woman. She was able to get away and Atwood left the home.

Aberdeen police found and interviewed Atwood on Wednesday.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree rape Thursday.