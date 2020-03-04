Police: Man arrested for murder of pizza delivery driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the killing of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver on February 26 in Sioux Falls.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Jahennessy Deunique LaPaul Bryant of Sioux Falls. The Minnehahah County Fugitive Task Force found Bryant Wednesday afternoon near East 26th Street and South Sycamore Avenue.

Sioux Falls Police say several tips from the public helped with the case.

30-year-old Casey Bonhorst, who was working for Domino’s Pizza, was gunned down last Wednesday night after delivering a pizza to a home on the city’s eastside. Authorities say Bryant attempted to rob Bonhorst.