SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Belle Fourche man is in the Minnehaha County Jail – accused of damaging a $10,000 sculpture.

Jed Gregory Smeenk

Police say 32-year-old Jed Smeenk pulled on a sculpture, near the federal courthouse late Sunday night, causing the artwork to break into multiple pieces.

Smeenk is charged with intentional damage to property and is scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon.