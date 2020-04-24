Police make arrests in recent arson investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people face arson charges following a fire at a Sioux Falls apartment building.

The fire was discovered in the hallway of an apartment building in the 700 block of West Rice Street on Thursday. Investigators found an accelerant on the hallway floor and on an apartment door was lit on fire

Through the investigation, two suspects were developed and both were arrested on Friday, April 24th for Arson 1st Degree.

