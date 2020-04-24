1  of  2
Breaking News
COVID-19 update: South Dakota passes 2,000 cases; 10th death reported Noem extends vulnerable population stay-at-home order in Sioux Falls area

Police make arrests in recent arson investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Sioux Falls Police Patch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people face arson charges following a fire at a Sioux Falls apartment building.

The fire was discovered in the hallway of an apartment building in the 700 block of West Rice Street on Thursday. Investigators found an accelerant on the hallway floor and on an apartment door was lit on fire

Through the investigation, two suspects were developed and both were arrested on Friday, April 24th for Arson 1st Degree.

On Friday, police arrested two suspects on first-degree arson.

  • Joseph Lewis Janis, 33, Sioux Falls
  • Antoinette Marie Warren, 29, Sioux Falls

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss