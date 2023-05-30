SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police made an arrest related to a kidnapping early Sunday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., police noticed a woman walking along Cliff Avenue with a small child. She was later identified as Jewel Gary, 53, from Sioux Falls. Upon stopping to talk to her, the officer received “confusing information” from Gary.
The five-year-old girl was a relative to Gary who had come from a house nearby but Gary did not have any custody of the girl. The girl was wrapped in a blanket but had no clothes on otherwise.
The officer arrested the woman for charges of first-degree kidnapping and abuse or cruelty to a minor.
The child was unharmed.