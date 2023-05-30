SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police made an arrest related to a kidnapping early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., police noticed a woman walking along Cliff Avenue with a small child. She was later identified as Jewel Gary, 53, from Sioux Falls. Upon stopping to talk to her, the officer received “confusing information” from Gary.

Jewel Gary, 53

The five-year-old girl was a relative to Gary who had come from a house nearby but Gary did not have any custody of the girl. The girl was wrapped in a blanket but had no clothes on otherwise.

The officer arrested the woman for charges of first-degree kidnapping and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The child was unharmed.