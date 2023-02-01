SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month.

Shace Lookinghorse

Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27.

When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According to polcie, Lookinghorse showed a handgun and then left.

The employee was able to get a description of his vehicle, which police say helped lead to the arrest.

He faces robbery charges and other charges including possession of controlled substances, officials say.