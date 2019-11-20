Police looking robbery suspects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are searching for robbery suspects after a man and a woman worked together to take a wallet at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to police, the victim let a woman into his apartment on the 1000 block of South Duluth Avenue around 9 p.m. He knew the woman and she asked if the victim if anyone else was home, while walking around the apartment. She went to the door and let another man, who had a gun, into the apartment.

The man pointed the gun at the victim and demanded cash. The victim said he didn’t have any cash, but the man with the gun ended up taking his wallet. He also hit the victim in the head with the gun.

The woman continued to look around the apartment. Police know who the woman is but the only description for the other suspect is a black man with dreadlocks. The two left the apartment in a black SUV.

The victim went to the hospital for treatment for the cut on his head.