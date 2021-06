SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls have released surveillance images from the car vs. bicyclist hit-and-run over the weekend.

Photo courtesy: Sioux Falls Police

Photo courtesy: Sioux Falls Police

Authorities say the suspected vehicle involved with the hit-and-run is a white SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe. Police say the vehicle should have damage to the front of the vehicle.

A woman on a bicycle was crossing the road in the crosswalk at 22nd St and Minnesota Ave when she was struck. She was taken to the hospital. The suspect drove away from the scene.