SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.

No injuries were reported.

The truck involved in the incident is a 2002 Ford F-250 with Sioux Dakota license plate FF0311. Authorities say the truck was recently stolen in Sioux Falls.

A picture of the 2002 Ford F-250

Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird

Police say that at this point in their investigation, they believe 27-year-old Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird was the man in the truck at the time of the shooting. An arrest warrant has been issued for Elliot Bird for a parole violation.

If you see the Ford F-250 or Elliot Bird, you’re asked to call authorities.