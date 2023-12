SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Ashley Zacariasrecinos | Courtesy Sioux Falls Police

In social media posts, police say Ashley Zacariasrecinos was last in the area of the Madison Street and Marion Road around midnight.

Authorities say the teenager is 5’4″ tall with brown hair.

If you see her or know where she is at, you are asked to call police.