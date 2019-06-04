Police looking for suspects in assault Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a group of people who assaulted a man and sent him to the hospital.

Police say a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday, four people were inside a business near 11th Street and Duluth Avenue. They were causing problems inside so the people working there made them leave.

Police say when the group got outside, a homeless man came up to them and started talking with them. Authorities say two of the people in the group then started beating the man up.

At first his injuries didn’t seem to serious but when the man was being checked out at the hospital, they figured out that he had hit his head on the concrete.

Police say the injury is serious, but the man is expected to survive.

Now police are trying to identify the people in that assaulted him. Police say they’re planning on looking at security video today to get a better idea of who the people are.

