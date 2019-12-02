Police looking for suspect who tried to steal charity donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who tried to steal money from a charity on Friday.

Investigators say the man was carrying a large butcher knife when he walked up to a charity that was collecting donations outside a business near 9th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Authorities say the man told the victim to not say anything as he grabbed the bucket with the donations and ran off. Officers found the bucket a short distance away still intact.

The suspect is described as a Native American man who is over six-foot tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

No one was hurt.

