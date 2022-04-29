SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A planned meet-up to buy and sell an item in Sioux Falls ended with a gunshot.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police say when the transaction started, the seller pulled out a gun and threatened the buyer trying to get cash.

At some point the gun went off, shooting the 23-year-old victim in the hand.

“Right after that the victim went inside the store and asked somebody to call police, the suspect took off,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.