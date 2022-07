SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 19-year-old in critical condition.

Police say a friend brought the teenager to a hospital Wednesday afternoon with multiple stab wounds, mostly to the torso.

It happened on the east side of town, at an apartment a just a couple of blocks southwest of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Police are still trying to figure out who was involved in the stabbing.