SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after gunshots were fired outside a bar last night.

Officers were called to the 18th Amendment just before 1 Thursday morning.

Police say a group of people walked outside and a couple of them started fighting. That’s when someone pulled a gun and started firing.

“The building was hit three times, a car, a parked car was shot, there were nine shell casings that were found. Once the gun went off people basically took off running,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say no injuries were reported and they are still trying to figure out who fired the gun.

Police hope surveillance video from the business will help.