SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for your help finding a stray dog that bit a teenage boy.

It happened around 7 Monday night on the playground at Terrace Park.

The teen was playing with friends when a dog came up and bit him on the lower leg. The dog was described by the child as a black and grey young “looking pitbull”.

Authorities need to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information call Animal Control.