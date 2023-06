RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police need your help looking for two men involved in a robbery.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to a call on Sheridan Lake Road.

An employee inside said two men entered and demanded cash, one brandishing a knife and the other a tire iron.

The employee complied before the suspects fled the scene. If you have any information on the incident, call the police.