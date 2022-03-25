SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in central Sioux Falls Thursday night.

At police briefing on Friday, Sgt. Robert Forster said the 911 call about the gunshots came in around 11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene in the area of E 6th Street and N Sherman Avenue, they found several shell casings on the ground.

No one was hurt and no damage to property was reported.

Sgt. Forster says police are still investigating. Authorities are asking people who live in the area just east of N Cliff Avenue and E 6th Street to review surveillance video to help police find anyone involved.

If you have any information contact Metro Communications or Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.