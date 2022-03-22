RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are looking for two missing teens.

Authorities say they have checked several locations, but have not found 13-year-old siblings Leah Winters and Lucas Winters.

They were both last seen in the 100 block of Waterloo Street.

Leah is wearing a black Champion sweater, black jeans, and blue, black and white Air Jordans.

Lucas is wearing a black Champion sweater, black sweats, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows where they are should call Rapid City Police at 605-394-4131.