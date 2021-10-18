Police looking for missing Rapid City teenager last seen on Sunday

UPDATED at 3:16 p.m. CT
Lashanti Little Moon has been located safely.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
The Rapid City Police Department says Lashanti Little Moon was last seen in the 1100 block of Anamosa Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
She was wearing a red hoodie, black Adidas pants with a red stripe and white tennis shoes.
Little Moon stands at 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds. Authorities say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 605-394-4131.