ROSEBUD RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities on the Rosebud Reservation are searching for a missing teenager.

Law enforcement is searching for 13-year-old Sophia Dubray.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say she is five-three and weighs 130 pounds.

She has black hair with purple highlights.

She was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a black sweater.

If you know where she is, contact the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services.