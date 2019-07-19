Update: Police find missing child in Sioux Falls

UPDATED 7:22 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet shortly after 7 a.m. saying Autumn was found safe in Sioux Falls.

Autumn has been located safe in Sioux Falls. We appreciate the public's assistance! /719 https://t.co/fyg2aT0i27 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) July 19, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing child, who’s considered endangered.

Sioux Falls police say someone last saw 14-year-old Autumn Brave at around 7 p.m. Authorities say she has autism and ADHD. Someone last saw her in the 300 block of North Nesmith Avenue, which is just a few blocks southeast of Falls Park.

She was wearing a white shirt, black and gray pants and white shoes. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.