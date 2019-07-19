Update: Police find missing child in Sioux Falls

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATED 7:22 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet shortly after 7 a.m. saying Autumn was found safe in Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing child, who’s considered endangered.

Sioux Falls police say someone last saw 14-year-old Autumn Brave at around 7 p.m. Authorities say she has autism and ADHD. Someone last saw her in the 300 block of North Nesmith Avenue, which is just a few blocks southeast of Falls Park.

She was wearing a white shirt, black and gray pants and white shoes. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss