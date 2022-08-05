RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department says a boy who was first reported missing Thursday night has been found safe.

Previous:

The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Police say 11-year-old Xavier White Whirl Wind was reported missing at 8 p.m. Thursday. White Whirl Wind was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. near East Signal Drive wearing a black sweater, black jeans and black skater shoes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.